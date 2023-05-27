Singer Bayobayz deserves more attention – Music executive, Mayowa

Adenekan Mayowa, a talent manager and prominent figure in the world of music business and entrepreneurship, has recently voiced his support for Nigerian singer Bayobayz who has been making significant efforts to be appreciated in the music industry.

The music executive believes that Bayo Bayz deserves wider recognition for his exceptional dedication and contributions to the music world.

Bayo Bayz whose real name is Adebayo Abobarin, is an Edo-born artist, and songwriter from Osun state, known for his unique style of music comprising of Afropop, hip-pop and Afro dance hall. The artist made his foray into the music scene in 2014, recording his official single titled “OjomiLoju” featuring Henri Soul.

Through unwavering passion, hard work, and undeniable talent, Bayo Bayz has created an avalanche body of work that deserves to be celebrated and appreciated by music lovers across a wider audience.

Recognizing the challenges and obstacles faced by artists in gaining recognition, Mayowa took to Twitter space recently to voice his support for an unsung hero who he affirmed to be gifted with extraordinary vocal skill.

He tweeted: “Every now and then, I find myself reflecting on the music scene, and it saddens me to see how many incredibly talented artists go unnoticed. One artist that stands out to me is @baybayzmusic.

“He’s been absolutely killing it in the afrobeats industry, yet he hasn’t let the lack of recognition affect his music, He keeps blessing us with his amazing tunes, and I just can’t resist the infectious rhythm and melody.

His music has a special way of touching my soul.”

Mayowa’s reactions emphasizes the importance of supporting and acknowledging the efforts of emerging talents. While artist like Bayobayz who thrives on diversity, innovation, and fresh voices continues to make their mark, there should be an environment that encourages and embraces their talents.