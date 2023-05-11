‘Shun corruption’ — Aregbesola counsels Immigration, Correctional Service personnel

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged Immigration and Correctional Services personnel to shun corruption and be professional in discharging their duties.

The minister gave the advice while decorating six new Deputy Comptrollers-General of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and two from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the country has launched reforms of the services and urged all personnel to contribute to the success of the reforms.

Aregbesola said they must work with patriotism and serve Nigeria with diligence.

The minister particularly tasked Immigration personnel

to stamp out all forms of corrupt practices in passport administration.

“You must live above board through the conscious display of professionalism, integrity, dedication and hard work for the betterment of the country,” he added.

He said that the reforms were meant to positively impact Nigerian citizens.

“I have no doubt that the newly promoted DCGs will step up their groove and deliver resounding successes in this regard,” he said