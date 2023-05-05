Shehu Raji: Talent Manager behind Nigeria’s musical powerhouse, PSquare

From university friendships to reuniting one of Nigeria’s most beloved musical duos, Shehu Raji has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as a renowned talent manager and music executive. With a background in sociology, a passion for esports, and an impressive list of clients, Raji’s journey is one of determination, resilience, and a commitment to excellence.

Shehu Raji’s foray into the world of talent management began during his time at the University of Abuja (UNIBUJA), where he studied sociology and became friends and roommates with the musical duo, PSquare. This friendship sparked his interest in the business side of entertainment, ultimately leading to his career as a talent manager. Over the years, Raji has managed notable artists such as May D and Rudeboy, and played a crucial role in nurturing Muno’s talent.

Raji’s dedication to his clients is evident in his impressive track record of significant projects. In 2010, he organized Abuja’s first esports tournament, “GAMEZREVOLUTION,” showcasing his ability to excel in various aspects of the entertainment industry. Currently, he is working on PSquare’s highly anticipated tour and album, as well as an esports project called “Naija Gamerz.”

With ambitious goals for the future, Raji aims to expand his management company, 8R Management, and diversify its client base, branching out to represent talents from music, sports, and beyond. One of his upcoming projects includes launching an esports tournament that will be the pride of Nigeria, further solidifying his passion for the gaming industry.

Inspired by his love for the music business, Raji has faced numerous challenges throughout his career, including managing artists’ expectations and juggling the demands of fans, media, and the corporate world. Yet, his greatest accomplishment to date has been reuniting PSquare, a feat that was initially focused on healing their personal relationship, with their return to music as a secondary goal.

For aspiring professionals in talent management, Raji’s advice is to always remember that they are at the service of their clients, prioritizing networking opportunities that will benefit the artists they represent. His personal motto, “Strive to be a better person than you were yesterday. Leaving a positive legacy, ALWAYS,” reflects his unwavering dedication to his clients and the entertainment industry.

Shehu Raji’s journey from a university student to a successful talent manager and music executive is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and perseverance. As he continues to shape Nigeria’s entertainment landscape, the industry eagerly anticipates his next groundbreaking projects and the talented artists he will bring to the spotlight.