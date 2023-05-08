Sheath your swords, support President-elect – Ooni of Ife to Nigerians

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) has made an appeal to Nigerians across the country, regardless of party affiliation to sheath their swords and work together with the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the progress of the nation.

Ooni Adeyeye made this call in Lagos while hosting a high delegation sent by Kenyan President, His Excellency, William Ruto headed by Kenya’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Francis Koskie. Also present were Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; CEO of Propetrol Harry Ebohen; Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Fintech Guru, Kunmi Demuren who met with the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence where series of discussions were held on synergizing Africa for national development, providing a platform for prosperity through African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), while creating an innovative future for young people.

“Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy, most populous nation, and a political powerhouse. During my last visit, the Kenyan President assured me of his government’s unwavering determination to improve its nations’ footprints in Nigeria. Africa is the world’s engine, and we must remodel its priceless natural resources and safeguard its age-old wealth for our progress.” Ooni said.

The Ooni of Ife also stated that as the country transitions to a new government, all hands must be on deck regardless of candidate choice and party affiliations as, putting Nigeria on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort. “As the presidential inauguration approaches, I beseech you all, young and old, Obidients and Atikulates, hopeful and weary, amiable and passionate, to lay down your arms. There is no reason to waste time looking back; all we have is today and the future. Now is the time to embrace our diversity and uniqueness. We may differ in opinions and approaches to achieving a better Nigeria, but we all want a nation we can be proud of. Let us come together to support the vision of Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.’

After the meeting with the Kenyan government representatives and Nigeria’s business community, Asiwaju Tinubu also expressed his readiness to work with other business leaders in order to transform Nigeria’s economy from a consuming to a producing economy, with recourse to Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s $20billion refinery set to fully commence operation soon.

He also stated his readiness to partner with East Africa, especially Kenya by creating a more robust partnership; rejigging its long relationship which will help both governments grow astronomically in trade, cultural exchange and intergovernmental development.