Seyi Law hunts troll who threatened his family over 2023 elections

Comedian Seyi Law is currently searching for an internet troll who sent threat messages to his family because he supported APC’s Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

Seyi Law whose real name is Oluwaseyitan Aletile shared a screenshot of the vile messages he received on social media.

He had earlier apologised to his followers and supporters of opposition parties he offended during his campaign for Tinubu, but that clearly wasn’t enough to pacify the troll.

The troll in the screenshot threatened to make life uncomfortable for the comedian’s family in the UK where they reside and promised his daughter death.

Seyi Law reacting wrote: “First, I want to appreciate those who reached out to me. I have started working to bring this person to book. And to those who still think the situation is an opportunity to mock me, please enjoy your moment. I chose to ignore the threat before, but an incident warranted me posting it. Check the date.

“God willing when the person is found. I hope I won’t be accused of intimidation or oppression. God bless you.”