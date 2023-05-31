Sevilla win Europa League for seventh time after beating AS Roma on penalties

Sevilla won a record-extending seventh Europa League title after overcoming Roma 4-1 on penalties in Wednesday’s final in Budapest following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Yassine Bounou was the hero for Sevilla as he saved two spot-kicks in the shootout while the Spanish side converted all four of their attempts.

Paulo Dybala had struck the opener for Roma on 35 minutes but Sevilla equalised early in the second half through Gianluca Mancini’s own goal.