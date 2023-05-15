Seven things to know about record-breaking Hilda Baci

Nigerian chef and entrepreneur, Hilda Baci has continued to attract global admiration and applause over her Guinness World record-breaking feat of the ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

Indian chef, Lata Tandon had previously held the record after pulling off 87 hours and 45 minutes in the kitchen in 2019.

Hilda, on Monday morning, smashed that record and carries on to set her own record by nine extra hours.

As the world continues to celebrate her remarkable achievement, here are seven things about Hilda you should know:

Hilda is a graduate of Sociology from Madonna University, Okija.

The 27-year-old owns a food brand in Lagos called ‘My Food by Hilda’ which she started with her brother while in school.

Hilda was influenced by her mother’s culinary techniques to take up a career as a chef.

She is also a supporting lead character in Dream Chaser, a movie directed by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory which got nominated for best movie at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

In 2020, she co-hosted MTN Y’ello Star, a reality music project to build capacity among young Nigerian talents while they get recognised on the international scene.

She represented Nigeria at the Jollof Faceoff Competition in 2021 emerging as the winner, fueling her drive for her entrepreneurial vision.

Hilda is also a humanitarian who believes everyone deserves well-prepared meals.