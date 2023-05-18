Seun Kuti suffering from Post Traumatic stress disorder — Reno Omokri alleges

Reno Omokri

By Favour Ihuoma

Controversial social media critic and Nigerian politician, Reno Omokri is calling on the Nigerian police to show mercy towards Seun Kuti, as he may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD.

On Twitter recently, Reno explained that Seun did what he did because of the experience he and his family passed through in the hands of security agencies in the past.

“What Seun did was wrong. And I condemn it. But Seun has a history with the police and the military that has scarred him for life. They beat his Septuagenarian grandmother and threw her from the first floor to the ground. She died from the injuries sustained. His father carried her coffin to Dodan barracks in tears! Till today, NOBODY was punished for the crime against Olufunmilayo Kuti. They beat his father to an inch of his life. Multiple times. They burnt down their residence, with multiple vets and other property. They were never paid compensation. The police raided the shrine episodically, right from when Seun was a baby to his adulthood. And even in this incident involving the slap, there was provocation from the policeman. I am not saying that the provocation justified the slap. My motive is just to put things in context. What he did was condemnable. It is unacceptable. But when you look at his personal history, there are mitigating circumstances. And I beg the Inspector General of Police to take Seun’s Post Traumatic Stress Disorder into account. Because even Buhari’s wife, Aisha, admitted that her husband also suffers from PTSD due to his experience with the Nigerian state apparatus. The police are as institutionally to blame for what happened to that policeman as Seun. Let us do a story here and not just justice.” Reno opined.