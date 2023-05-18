Seun Kuti: Sowore raises alarm over police secret trial

By Sylvester Kwentua

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has accused the Nigerian Police Force of secret trail of Seun Kuti.

Disclosing this in a tweet on Thursday morning, Sowore noted that “@policeng secretly took Seun Kuti before the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Olatunbosun today without informing his lawyers. The Magistrate reportedly granted police request to extend their investigation time for four more days.

“The reason was to ensure @RealSeunKuti is prevented from resuming his #GETTHESAX Summer Tour which was billed to start on May 20, 2023 in Calvia, Spain. This was never about getting justice but to exact maximum revenge. #Revolutionnow.” Sowore said.

It would be recalled that Sowore was the one who informed the Nigeria police, of Seun’s willingness to appear at the commissioner of police’s office, as a way of cooperating with them in their investigations of what transpired on the third mainland bridge, that led to the assault on an officer of the law.