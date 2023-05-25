Seun Kuti jets to Switzerland for Summer tour days after release from detention

Popular Afrobeat Musician, Seun Kuti, has headed for Switzerland to start a European summer tour after cross with Nigerian Police Force.
According to reports, Seun flew to Switzerland on Air France with his band members on Wednesday night to commence his tour in Europe.
Recall that the music star was imprisoned for allegedly assaulting a police officer in uniform, and recently released on bail after court trials.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.