Seun Kuti doles out N25,000 to inmates, gets ‘special recognition’

Henry Ojelu

Seun Kuti, the embattled Afrobeat singer and son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is being remanded at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos on the orders of Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for assaulting a police officer has been crowned the ‘General Overseer’ of his cell by the inmates.

A copy of the Holy Bible was said to have been handed over to him as an instrument of his office. His appointment as the GO was however not without some drama after the inmates initially rejected him.

At that stage, he reportedly promised to dole out N25,000 to them and he was directed to produce it without delay. He had to beg for the phone to call his wife who quickly brought the money which was handed over to their leader.

The inmates subsequently accepted him (Seun) and provided a space for him to sit down. Vanguard also gathered that Seun was so infuriated by the ugly development that played out that he refused to eat the food provided for him including the food brought by his wife.

The hunger strike continued for almost a day and a half until he finally started eating. The climax of the drama was that the inmates later crowned him the General Overseer of the cell and a bible was handed over to him. That means that he is presently leading the inmates in prayer sessions whenever the need arises after which they would all chorus: GO, GO.

When Vanguard visited the Department at Panti around 2:30 pm, yesterday, Seun was seen clutching the Bible tightly with his left hand while climbing the stairs leading to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge, Waheed Ayilara. He was later led down the stairs, back into the cell.

Sources said those who have visited the embattled singer included his elder brother, Femi, and other family members as well as his lawyers and some friends.