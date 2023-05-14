Seun Kuti: Assault on an officer, serious offense, Police warns

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja.

Regardless of the state you are in, the FCT Police Command has cautioned that assault on a police officer is considered a serious offense.

According to the command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali, has vowed to ensure that members of the public who assault the Police are punished in the ambit of the law.

She spoke, on Sunday, in reaction to a recent incident that has sent shockwaves throughout the law enforcement community.

Recall that a police officer was assaulted in the line of duty by Seun Kuti, a well-known musician and activist who has been vocal about police brutality in the past.

The incident has sparked controversy, with some members of the public arguing that the police officer deserved what he got due to the alleged brutality of law enforcement personnel.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

However, the police hierarchy has issued a statement condemning the assault and promising to take action against those who commit such offenses.

In the same vein, Adeh stressed the importance of respecting law enforcement personnel and the vital role they play in maintaining law and order

She said: “Assault on a Police Officer is considered a serious offense regardless of the state you’re in.

“It is alarming to hear people say the Police Officer deserves what Seun kuti did because Police Officers are brutalizing people everyday. They even went as far as sharing old videos of Officers assaulting civilians.

“The IGP has shown zero tolerance towards Police officer’s misconduct even a couple were dismissed from the service, he will ensure in the same vein that members of the public who assault the Police are punished in the ambit of the law