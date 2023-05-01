Seth Kome gifts manager car

Chief Executive Officer of Seth Hotel/LMG Club Mr. Kenneth Oghenekome popularly known as Oracle Barman has gifted his hotel manager Azubudike shedrack Oluchukwu a brand new RX 330.

Kome who surprised his manager in Asaba with the car said he hate seeing people that are hard working suffering.

He noted that the manager has graduated from being a friend to a brother with his sincerity and competency.

“ Whenever you are giving opportunity to work , try and be faithful in all you do.

“I love appreciating people that are hardworking and that is why I decided to surprise my manager to encourage others within and out there.

“There is reward in hardwork and sincerity.” he said