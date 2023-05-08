Seplat to hold scheduled AGM as court adjourns suit

Seplat

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Seplat Energy Plc slated for Wednesday this week will be held as scheduled.

This follows the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to adjourned the suit number FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023 filed by some minority shareholders in Boniface Okezie V. SEPLAT Energy Plc to May 31, 2023. The presiding judge Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that all the respondents should be served before the matter could be taken. All parties were represented except the 10th Respondent.

The Federal High Court declined to accede to the request by Boniface Okezie and four other alleged shareholders of Seplat Energy Plc who filed Suit No. FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023 seeking an ex-parte Interim Orders to restrain Seplat from holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Wednesday May 10, 2023. The court adjourned hearing on the petitions filed by the Petitioners to May 31, 2023. The meeting would therefore hold as planned.

In a statement signed by Seplat’s Board Chairman, Mr. Basil Omiyi, the Company has refuted all allegations made in the petitions which, given their almost identical wording to a separate petition filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, have been described as clearly being part of an orchestrated attempt to damage the company in response to its efforts to improve corporate governance by eliminating related party transactions and implementing other governance initiatives.

The presiding judge Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that all the respondents should be served before the matter could be taken. All parties were represented except the 10th Respondent (the Corporate Affairs Commission).

Meanwhile, Seplat has announced that the Federal High Court in Abuja has formally struck out the criminal charge brought by the Nigeria Immigration Service against the company and some of its Officers, adding that the Court has fully discharged all named defendants. The Charge was filed earlier by the Nigeria Immigration Service on 20th April, 2023 (RNS Number: 9385W). It was in relation to the immigration status of Seplat’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown and the withdrawal of his immigration visa by the Ministry of Interior.

The Company had previously announced that it has submitted all required documentation to the immigration authorities and continues to cooperate with them.

We’ll partner FG to bridge unemployment gap via shipping – N

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The newly elected President of

Nigerian Shipowners Association of Nigeria, NISA, Otunba Sola Adewunmi, has said that the association will work with the Federal Government to bridge unemployment gap via the shipping industry.

He said this during the inauguration of the newly elected Executive Council Members alongside Board of Trustee Members of the association in Lagos. He said that the association would be moving to a fully furnished secretariat before the end of May 2023, saying: “We are ready to work with the federal government to harness the huge potential of the maritime industry.

Adewunmi who commended members of the association for the confidence reposed in the exco to lead the association, assured that the interest of members would be protected while extending the olive branch to aggrieved members to join hands with him in building a more vibrant association.

He said: “As we all know, shipping is a trillion-naira industry, Maritime itself is an industry and shipping is a big aspect of the maritime industry. We’ll be liaising with all the relevant agencies like the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the rest.

“There are so many areas that we can venture into, we are going to tap into all that shipping encompasses. We are going to work with everybody to ensure that we expand the scope. One of the problems we have is that government didn’t really pay attention to shipping as it should.”