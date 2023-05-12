Seplat expresses commitment to sustainability, declares 15 cents dividend

Seplat

By Peter Egwuatu

Seplat Energy Plc, an energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), has emphasised its commitment to sustainability and decarbonization of the environment, just as its shareholders commended the Board of Directors for the payment of 15 cents dividend per share.



The company, with, regulators, company directors, and the media, amongst other stakeholders joining virtually stated that its future performance remains bright.



Addressing the shareholders during the company’s 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mr. Basil Omiyi, Chairman of Board, said in 2022 the Company’s total revenue rose by 29.8 per cent to $951.8million while profit before tax rose by 15.3 per cent to $204.4million.



With the healthy financial performance and solid cash position, the Seplat Energy Board recommended a special dividend of US 5 cents per share to be paid to shareholders, in addition to the final quarterly dividend of US 2.5 cents per share. This brings total dividend for the year to US 15 cents per share. The shareholders at the meeting approved the dividend payout, which will be made on or around 16 May 2023 to shareholders whose names appear in the Company’s Register at the close of business on 18 April 2023.



Omiyi said the company’s oil business started the year on a strong footing, with working interest production of 29,078 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 30,338bopd in Q1-2022 and Q2-2022 respectively, adding however, that in the third quarter, production was impacted negatively by evacuation problems at the Forcados Oil Terminal (FOT), not being available for a period.