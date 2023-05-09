Senators Izunaso, Kalu qualified to head NASS on merits – HURIWA

National Assembly

… insists Senate Presidency should be zoned to Southeast



By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has insisted that the Senate Presidency should be zoned to the southeast and that Senators Osita Izunaso, Orji Uzor Kalu are well qualified to head NASS on merits.

HURIWA cautioned that excluding the southeast from the prestigious seat, will offend section 42 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended.

A statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, warned the APC and the President -elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu against excluding the southeast.

Vanguard reports that the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress adopted a zoning template on Monday for the position of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly. Which, the Senate President would come from the South-South and specifically, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom). Others are Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

However, HURIWA which noted that no final list of leaders of the National Assembly has been drawn up, also backed the Senator-Elect for Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso, and/ Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the prestigious seat of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly to be inaugurated in June.

The group particularly affirmed that both Orji Uzor Kalu is qualified for the eminent position of Senate President on their individual merits, competency, and loyalty to APC.

HURIWA said Orji Kalu and Osita Izunaso have the requisite integrity and ethical merits for such distinguished and pristine office just as the group dismissed any attempt to exclude the South East as a declaration of war against Ndigbo.



The group also backed the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (North-West), Salihu Lukman that fairness, northern senators contesting the post should step down for a South-East Christian in the spirit of fairness, especially in view of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket adopted by the party.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “We believe the Senate Presidency should be zoned to the South East. Our members, after thoroughly examining what should be the possible criterion for the position, have decided at last to oppose any move to nominate persons that are statesmen such as Osita Izunaso or Orji Uzor Kalu.

“In line with that agreement, we convoked a meeting of the Abuja civil rights community to freshly nominate who is best suited for the office of Senate President because as civil rights activists, we have zeroed in on South East for the position of President of the Senate. We are left with just an option of pushing forward the names of Osita Izunaso and Orji Uzor Kalu finally as the most qualified Senators from South East without blemish who can bring integrity back to that office.

“Recall that Osita Izunaso has only just indicated an interest in the office prompting our coalition to brainstorm on the most qualified Senator from South East without blemish for that position and eventually the majority of the CSOs in attendance by simple majority adopted the duo of Osita Izunaso and Orji Uzor Kalu for the Senator to elect one person amongst the two most eminently qualified Senators for that position of trust and loyalty to Nigeria.”