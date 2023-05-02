Senate wants uniform retirement age for judicial officers

The National Assembly has directed its Clerk to transmit the Constitution Alteration Bill 20 which approves a uniform retirement age for judicial officers in Nigeria to the president for assent.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Passage of Constitution (Fifth) Alteration Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers), 2023” at plenary on Tuesday.

The motion which was sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review, Sen.Ovie Omo-Agege was in line with provisions of the Authentication Act.

“Recall that on Tuesday, April 4, the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit Constitution Alteration Bill No. 47 (Establishment of State Security Council), after it met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to Mr. President for his assent.

“Recall also that Sokoto State House of Assembly was among the State Houses of Assembly that were yet to forward their resolution, others are Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba State Houses of Assembly.

“Aware that Sokoto state House of Assembly has forwarded its resolution; and convinced that with the approval of Sokoto State House of Assembly, the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers), has met the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution, for passage,” Omo-Agege said.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC – Niger), supported the motion.

“This is one of the key elements of the Ninth Senate Legislative agenda to reform the judiciary.

“Having a uniform retirement age for the Judiciary will remove the backlog of cases and ensure speedy dispensation of justice,” he said.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan expressed delight over the development.

“This is very important amendment to the Constitution and we are happy that it is going to be part of our legacy as the 9th National Assembly,” he said,