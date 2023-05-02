Senate President : Youth Groups rally support for Akpabio

Akpabio

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Youth For Change Enlightenment and Empowerment Foundation , an NGO, has gave reasons Senators in the 10th Assembly should declare Senator Godswill Akpabio as consensus candidate and celebrate his emergence as the next Senate President.

Speaking at a press conference, after an emergency meeting held in Kaduna on Monday, Chairman of the group, Ahmad Muhammad said that for the sake of unity and national cohesion, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Senators-elect should look no further in search of the next Senate President, but should rally support for Senator Akpabio.

“We are all aware of the track records of Senator Godswill Akpabio. He was a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State where his landmark achievements remain visible for all to see.Nigerians must also be reminded that when he served as Minister of Niger Delta, the country recorded the lowest rate of pipeline vandalism and disruption of oil exploration, as a result of respect he commands in the South South.”

“He was also a minority whip of the Senate, where his experience was further boosted as a lawmaker,” he said.

Secretary of the group, A.E. Adole (Esq.) described Senator Akpabio as a detribalised Nigerian, who does not discriminate between Christians or Muslims, nor on regional or ethnic divides.

“In the best interest of our country and the urgent need to carry all from different demographic, social and religious strata to further unite our diverse people, we should all support Akpabio for the Senate Presidency,” he said.

The NGO called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider endorsing Akpabio for the Senate Presidency.