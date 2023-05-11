Senate President: Over 40 professionals endorse Akpabio

Akpabio

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Over 40 young professionals from different walks of life met under the umbrella of Senator Akpabio Vanguard, on Thursday and declared support for the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial zone, Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio to become the president of the 10th Senate.

The professionals described Akpabio as the face of the youth and less privileged in the next dispensation.

Led by their leaders Islameen Etudiaye, Chief Executive Officer of TechBuildaz, and Engr. Jeffery Udende, Chief Executive Officer of Troika Tech, the professionals who visited the former governor, extolled the virtues of Senator Akpabio and prayed he leads the 10th Senate of Nigeria as the President of the Senate.

According to a statement, the Professionals who were part of the delegation included: Hon.Godswill Edward, Raymond Asemakaha Ph.D., Raphael Irem, Hon. Itiza Imojime, Amande Solomon, Doe Egwurube, Tsafa Daniel,Barr. Chisom Ikechukwu, Realtor Vivian Ugwu, Clement Iormom, also, Hon. Shiaondo Kunde, Avaungwa Dogo, Hon. Terkula Aliagyu, Jerry Iorgeam, Leonard Ikyem Abraham Awuapila, among others.

The Professionals dressed Senator Akpabio in Tiv Traditional attire as a symbolic mark of honour and friendship; amidst great applause.

The group said with the enormous votes the South-South zone produced especially in Akwa Ibom state for the ruling party, Senator Akpabio deserved to be president of the Senate unopposed.

They described Akpabio as the only candidate that could complement the efforts of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu when sworn into office on May 29th, 2023.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswil Akpabio, in his response, expressed gratitude that young Nigerians have come together to project his ambition to become the Senate President.

According to him, with over 23 years of experience as a public servant, he was committed to helping the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in formulating good policies and laws that would be impactful on the lives of Nigerians.

He said that when elected as president of the senate, he will work hand in hand with the presidency to ensure that poverty, insecurity, and other social vices are flushed out, while also promising to build youth and women of integrity that the society could reckon with.

Akpabio however thanked the group for their efforts so far and promised not to fail Nigerians who believe in his leadership abilities.