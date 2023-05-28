SENATE PRESIDENT: New permutations favour Izunaso

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The two possibilities playing out among the senators-elect in the contest for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly favor the emergence of a dark horse in person of the senator-elect from Imo West, Senator Osita Izunaso.

As at last night, the contest has been reduced to a three-horse race: Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari of Zamfara State and Izunaso.



This has led to three-power-blocs, tendencies among the senators-elect.



The first is that of Akpabio being sustained mainly by the endorsement of the president-elect. This bloc is dominated largely by the South-West senators-elect and a few from the South-South, South-East and North-Central. Most of the senators-elect do not have personal conviction on the cause of the bloc acting only on what they were asked to do, as publicly disclosed by the outgoing governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, and Senator Ali Ndume when they spoke on national television that it was the president-elect that directed them to support Akpabio.

There are about 41 senators-elect in this fold. Contrary to the general expectations, the bloc, acording to sources, does not enjoy the support of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Adamu has been consistent in his call for “ further and better” consultations on the zoning arrangement. He told Akpabio’s counterpart in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen, to stop parading or seeing himself as the Speaker.

The second bloc is spearheaded by Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State. The group is a response to the announcement of Akpabio by the party as the consensus candidate for the position of Senate President. They were angered by the unilateral selection of Akpabio by the president-elect and are dominantly from the entire North with some senators-elect from the South-East, South-South and 2 or 3 from the South-West. Their grouse is mainly against Akpabio who is said to be generally resented by northern senators-elect. This group believes that the northern interest would suffer in the hands of Akpabio as Senate President. The group is formidable.

The third tendency is the Izunaso group with members spread across all the geo political zones. They are made up of former members of the House of Representatives, serving senators and senators-elect rooting for change. They meet regularly. Their vision is a rebranded Senate for the fruition of a new Nigeria. The group is growing daily.

However, there is only a thin line between the Yari and Izunaso groups, as, apart from both having similar goals of sanctity and independence of the Senate, members of the Izunaso’s attend Yari’s meetings and vice versa. There are serious talks between the two tendencies to work together with the two leaders sharing the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President. If the talks which are already at an advanced stage are consummated, the combined group would have an overwhelming majority in the Senate.

POSSIBILITY 1

The core loyalists of the president- elect are putting pressure on him to withdraw his support for Akpabio for the position of Senate President. The loyalists hinge their position on corruption allegations levelled against the former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

They are uncomfortable with the daily growing concerns being raised by Nigerians, individually, pressure groups, the media and influential stakeholders.

The loyalists both within and outside Nigeria are advising the president-elect to look for a competent ranking senator-elect from the South-South or South-East to support for the position.

In the South-South and South-East, there are only two ranking senators apart from Akpabio. They are Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, and Izunaso. Out of these two senators, it is only Izunaso that does not have any case with the EFCC or any criminal case at all.

If the president-elect listened to the pleas by Nigerians and the advice of his core loyalists, Izunaso is the man to support.

POSSIBILITY 2

The criticisms against the endorsement of Akpabio have made many senators-elect to have more than usual reflections on the issue of the zoning of the Senate Presidency.

Championing this are the 50-strong opposition senators-elect who, in the first instance, never accepted the zoning dictation of the APC. This is the second possibility that would throw the same senator from Imo West, Izunaso, whose brilliant outings on national television stations have become subject of discussions at various functions and fora of senators-elect in Abuja and all over the country.

Izunaso is a founding member of the APC. He worked with Chief Bisi Akande as the pioneer National Organizing Secretary of the party. He also worked with Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola and others to formulate policies, constitutions and other requirements that got the party registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in 2014.

A lawyer and journalist, Izunaso is well educated, politically sagacious, well grounded and experienced in legislative matters, broad-minded and, above all, clean without any baggage whatsoever. He is seen as the senator that can give the Senate and indeed the National Assembly a new image that would make the legislative arm of government attractive to Nigerians and the world.

He is the focus of many senators-elect now and would most likely emerge as the next Senate President. The emergence of a DARK HORSE.