Senate President mourns Raymond Dokpesi

The 9th Senate President, Ahmed Lawan

By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described the the death of media mogul, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi as a great loss to the Nigerian polity and media industry in the light of his immense contributions to politics and the evolution of private media in Nigeria and Africa.

In.a statement yesterday, Lawan who expressed his grief over the death of Chief Raymond Dokpesi said that it is to the credit of Dokpesi that he established the first private television network in Nigeria, Africa’s first private satellite television and first privately owned radio station in Nigeria.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said, “I commiserate with the immediate family of Dr Raymond Dokpesi, staff of AIT/Ray power FM radio and the media industry at large on this great loss.

“They should all be consoled that Dr Dokpesi made his mark in business, politics and the media industry and lived a fulfilled life.”

He prayed to God to grant him eternal rest and comfort his loved ones.