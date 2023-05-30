Senate President: Lawyers’ group urges NASS to reject imposition, backs Kalu/Yari

By Uche Kenechukwu

LAGOS—Ahead of the election of the leadership of the National Assembly, NASS, League of Patriotic Lawyers has called on lawmakers to reject what it described as imposition of candidates.

It also said the endorsement of Akpabio amounts to an affront on the autonomy of the Senate.

The lawyers’ group said the executive should allow legislators choose their leaders without interference.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos, President of the platform, Abubakar Yesufu, urged lawmakers to back Kanu/Yari ticket, saying it would boost legislative autonomy.

His words:”We are throwing our weight behind the duo of Kalu and Yari.

“The entire Senate and House of Representatives should resist attempts to impose leadership from outside the membership of both houses.

” Akpabio’s choice by the party leadership should not be taken lightly if autonomy is anything to go by. Zoning the presidency of the Senate to the South-South was enough slap and further micro zoning it to an individual, Akpabio, was a bigger slap.

“The executive should allow senators and House of Representatives to select their leadership by allowing them breathe.

“We have no personal axe to grind with Akpabio but his brazen choice by the party has seriously weakened the independence of the Senate.

“The duo are competent enough to run the business of the Senate. We hail Orji and Yari for standing firm and refusing compromise and demanding Justice.”

“We promise to take the campaign to both social and mainstream media, sensitizing Nigerians and the entire National Assembly. We must halt this descent towards dictatorship, which the endorsement of Akpabio clearly represents.

” We call on Akpabio to look somewhere else rather that rock the boat of the new administration. Akpabio should be a gentle man he portrays by rejecting this poisoned chalice or Greek gift which his choice represents.”