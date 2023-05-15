Senate President: Idu canvasses support for Akpabio

Akpabio

By Simon Adewale

The President of Niger Delta Youth Alliance, NDYA, Alex Idu has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Adamu’s National Working Committee to zone the Senate President to the South-South in favour of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

While addressing newsmen, Alex Idu, who is also the President of Urhobo National Youth Movement, stressed that the call became necessary to ensure equity, justice, and fair play; that his presidency would assuage the South-South zone, which is yet to occupy that position since the inception of the fourth republic.

Idu noted that it is on record that since the inception of the Fourth Republic, South-South has never produced a Senate President; that Senator Godswill Akpabio, as a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and former minority leader in the Senate, distinguished himself in leadership responsibilities; that beyond the issue of zoning, Senator Godswill Akpabio is qualified to lead the 10th assembly given his administrative and legislative acumen.

He urged those clamouring for Senate presidency from South East to be considerate, that the region had occupied the position five times since the inception of the fourth republic, therefore, for equity, justice, and fair play, there is a need to zone the Senate president of the 10th National Assembly, not only to the South but to Akpabio for his immense contributions to the nation.