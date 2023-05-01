Senate President: APC chieftain, Udoh backs South South

A former member of the Cross River State House of Assembly in the second republic, Sunny Jackson Udoh has made a case for the Senate Presidency to be zoned to the South South region.

Chief Udoh during an interaction with journalists in Calabar over the weekend said that he prefers the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, ÀPC to zone the position to the south south.

He argued that for equity and justice, it would be justifiable for the south south to be considered for this position when the 10th National Assembly is inaugurated in June.

“I want the party, APC and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that his government takes off on a good footing by correcting mistakes made in the past.

“This position I am canvassing for is to add more value to the in-coming administration of the ruling party, when justice is served we will start correcting those wrongs done in the past.. in this case I feel that the South South region do have qualified and experienced persons to occupy that office,” Chief Udoh said.

The All Progressive Congress chieftain said only equitable distribution of positions to all the political zones will ensure stability and success of the Tinubu’s administration.

“Nigeria can only succeed when we sincerely correct any noticeable mistake made by her predecessors. We can no longer fold our hands to witness the country drift apart, ” he added.

The elder statesman opined that the South South States voted for the Presidential Candidate and deserve to be rewarded for guaranteeing him at least 25% in each of the States across the region.