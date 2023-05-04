Senate president: Akpabio will bring stability, accountability to lawmaking – Diaspora group

Akpabio

By Gabriel Olawale

Ahead of the 10th National Assembly inauguration, Nigerians abroad have implored their fellow citizens to instruct senators-elect to support and cast their vote for Godswill Akpabio as president of the Red-Chamber.

They said that the country’s challenges required an upper chamber that would be led by an experienced lawmaker and that Akpabio, who was former senate minority leader, remains the best hand to pilot the affairs of the house to achieve desired result that Nigerians truly yearn for.

According to the group, over the years, Akpabio has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, vision, and experience that are crucial in leading the Nigerian Senate.

The group, Tinubu Presidential Forum (TPF) Diaspora, declared their support through a statement released and made available to newsmen yesterday by Coordinator or United States, Alh, Quadri Olatunji.

Olatunji said that the Akwa-Ibom state former governor was picked after a thorough evaluation of all candidates vying to lead the 10th senate.

He disclosed that different criteria were adopted and the most qualified candidate after the exercise was Akpabio, who has both executive and legislative experience and could relate better with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to formulate laws and approve funds for programme as well as policies that will help turn around the country.

The coordinator appealed to Nigerians to consider the former governor’s track-record and ability to manage human resources.

He added that the leadership of the National assembly would be crucial to strengthening the country’s unity and the leader of the Red-chamber must be a bridge builder.

“And the best person to perform this role effortlessly is Senator Godswill Akpabio. This is one of the leadership qualities that have continued to stand him out over the years.

“As members of the Tinubu Presidential Forum (TPF) Diaspora Group, we are proud to announce our support for Senator Godswill Akpabio to be elected as the Senate President of Nigeria. Senator Akpabio has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, vision, and experience that are crucial in leading the Nigerian Senate.

“Following a thorough evaluation process and an internal poll conducted by the group, we are confident that Senator Akpabio is the best candidate to lead the Senate. His track record of accountability, good governance, and developmental policies has won the hearts of many Nigerians.

“As Nigerians in the diaspora, it is our duty to actively support and promote leaders like Senator Akpabio who have a strong vision for a better Nigeria. We implore everyone to join us in this movement and advocate for Senator Akpabio to be elected as the Senate President. Let us remind the Nigerian government that the diaspora community is an important stakeholder in the growth and development of the country.

“We believe that Senator Akpabio being elected as the senate president will bring stability, progress, and prosperity to Nigeria’s Senate. Let us not relent in our efforts to make this dream a reality for the betterment of our beloved country and its citizens”. Olatunji said