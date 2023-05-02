Senate Presidency: Urhobo Youth council drums up support for Akpabio

Godswill Akapbio

By Jimitota Onoyume

Abuja chapter of Urhobo Youth council has enjoined senators to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge president of the 10th Senate .

President of the council and ex militant leader , General Aghogho Peter in a statement to the Vanguard said Senator Akpabio would bring his wealth of experience as a former senator, governor and minister to ensure smooth operation of the Senate as the Senate President.

” We see it clearly that Sen. Godswill Akpabio has all it takes to lead the 10th Senate. With the experience Sen. Godswill Akpabio has got as a Ranking Senator, he is best fit for the Job.

“The National Assembly leadership needs an avalanche of true service that will compliment the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a smooth development and growth of our dear country.

“The time for the National Assembly to come together irrespective of party alliance or party affiliation to support the candidature of Akpabio is something that shouldn’t be jettisoned.

“We are happy that the ruling political party the APC is zoning the position of the Senate presidency to the South which is a hall mark for Akpabio to get the Senators support.

“We will talk to our Representatives to please support the Akpabio candidature, Sen. Godswill Akpabio will get the NASS united as long as he remains the Senate President.

“Legislative business will be vibrant and competitive for a better representation where we will look up to the legislators to deliver to their people”.