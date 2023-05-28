Senate Presidency: NPF chides ex-Buhari aide, others for anti-Yari comment

Abdulazizi Yari

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northwest Progressives Forum( NPF) has chided an ex-Presidential aide, for what it described as a “reckless outburst and attention-seeking rant” against Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari, a frontline APC contender for the post of Senate President.

A statement signed by the group’s Director of Public Relations, Adamu Isa, wondered why the ex-presidential aide had the guts to allegedly spoke in that way about Yari and even criticised his quest for the APC Senate President seat which was a legitimate struggle.

The NPF also reacted to the stance of the Forum of National Assembly Legislative Aides from the North West, which allegedly

expressed displeasure with the refusal of Yari to back down for Senator Akpabio.

“We were not surprised that the Forum of Legislative Aides of the National Assembly would hold a Press Conference to insinuate that Yari’s backing out of the race was the only way forward just because they have a hidden agenda . Truth is, at the end of the day, only Senators elected under the 10th Senate have the power to choose their leaders from amongst themselves,” the group alleged.

“We’re happy to have read and fully support the position of the ruling party as reflected in the full-page interview of the National Chairman of the APC, His Excellency Abdullahi Adamu, in the Daily Trust, when he said ‘ Senators will elect elect their leaders on D-day”, the statement added.