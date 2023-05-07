Senate presidency: Group drums support for Akpabio

Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, South South zone has joined other groups from the geo-political zone to drum support for the aspiration of Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate president.

In a statement signed by its Assistant Secretary General, Comrade Uko Michael, and Vice President, Comrade Innocent Ajayi, the group, said Akpabio has what it takes to pilot affairs of the senate, given his past achievements.

The group described Akpabio who is the Senator-elect for Ikot Ekpene senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as a tested and trusted leader.

“Senator Akpabio is imbued with charisma, knowledge and experience to pilot the affairs of the 10th Senate as president. He is tested and trusted. The cap fits him, let him wear it.

“His antecedents, first as a governor of Akwa Ibom State, former senate Minority Leader and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs makes him eminently qualified and fit to take up this critical position”, the group stated.

According to the statement, the youth group expressed the optimism that if Akpabio becomes the Senate president he would strengthen the APC in the south south region given his popularity.

They appealed to the incoming president, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all stakeholder of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including the senators -elect to endorse Akpabio for the position, considering his loyalty to the party.

The group which also appealed that the position be micro-zoned to South South stressed: ” for the sake of justice, equity and fairplay, it is imperative that the next Senate President emerges from the south south region of the country, and Senator Godswill Akpabio is the qualified”