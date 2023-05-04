Senate Presidency: ‘Dave Umahi is the best choice’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In the spirit of national stability and cohesion under incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum(AYCF) has advised that outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi should be supported to emerge as Senate President.

The group, in a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima , insisted that “in this national healing moment, the Southeast should be given the opportunity to take a shot at the Senate Presidency.

“Our true position is that the Southeast needs to have a stronger sense of belonging, in the Nigerian project, by being actively involved in democratic governance. We want the mistakes of past government to serve as a lesson in democratic governance for the incoming administration.

“It is on record that Umahi is the most-perforing governor in the history of the Southeast. He has the reputation of being a gentleman per excellence. He has demonstrated these sterling qualities throughout his sojourn as a governor. This makes his candidature for the Senate quite suitable. We have no doubt in his ability to give the 10th Senate a good sense of direction. It is time to show full recognition to the leadership qualities of integrity and accountability, and these are some of the strongest attributes of governor Umahi”, the statement noted.

AYCF urged all the relevant stakeholders in the current dispensation, to rally round the Southeast for Senate Presidency, “in the spirit of forgiveness, national unity, cohesion and ending the culture of rubber stamp legislature”.

The AYCF further advised that the incoming administration should see their electoral victory as a golden opportunity to turn around Nigeria’s fortunes by allowing for the emergence of responsible leadership at all levels “and especially that of the Senate”.

AYCF, in the statement, also called on the President elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “strive to put a legacy in place of a very suitable leadership, especially for the Senate”.

The group warned that “a very good sense of justice in the emergence of National Assembly leaders is to ensure that a nationalist, accountable Nigerian leads the Senate”.