Senate Presidency: Consider people’s interest, Uche Nwosu counsels

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre and former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, has called on all candidates vying for the Senate Presidency to put the interest of people first before power and position.

Nwosu made the call in a telephone chat with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, where he also urged those vying for any seat in the National Assembly to also consider the poor masses and not only themselves.

According to him, “Being a Senate President or Speaker, does not bring food to the table of the poor masses. We have had senate presidents, at the end they do nothing for their zone. For me, I believe let there be food on the table of the poor masses, we don’t want a Senate President that will not speak for the people.

“What will be an achievement is for the people to be happy, it’s not about the big position, the people must be priority.”

Nwosu further expressed confidence in the President-elect’s(Tinubu) ability to ensure that all zones in the country get their fair share of the four seats in the National Assembly.

This was as he called for negotiations between different zones to ensure an even distribution of power and to dismiss the impression of any zone better than the other.

He said, “The four zones that have not gotten anything are; North-central, south-east, north-west and south-south. It will be nice for the four zones not to be left out of the race, to share the leadership of the National Assembly.

“We thank God that the NASS has four principled leadership positions, so they should be able to harmonise and see where the four positions go to, which I believe the President-Elect, who is a democrat and has been into politics for a long time should be able to handle.

“Negotiations should be done among different zones. Every zone deceives the best, there is no zone that we would say deserves better than other zones. I believe the President-elect after consultations would be able to make a decision that will incorporate all the zones together which will help him also bring peace and unity.”