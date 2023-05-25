Senate Presidency: Akwa Ibom ex-militants’ Forum hail APC over Akpabio, Barau

Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Ex-militants’ Forum has hailed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC, for endorsing Senator Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as its anointed candidates for the positions of Senate President and deputy Senate president respectively.

The Forum in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, signed by its Coordinator, self -styled General Alban Paulinus a.k.a Skiller, specially thanked the president-elect, Senator Asiwaju Tinubu for backing the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-South.

According to the statement, the Forum which called on all Senators-elect to eschew all form of sentiment and support Senator Godswill Akpabio and Barau for the 10th Senate leadership, described Akpabio as a bridge builder.

The ex-militants expressed confidence that Akpabio would perform beyond expectations of Nigerians if given the opportunity to serve in the capacity of a Senate President.

The forum stated, “We thank the ruling All Progressive Congress,(APC) and the president-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu, for zoning the office of the Senate President to the South South and particularly for endorsing Senator Godswill Akpabio for the job.

“Akpabio is an icon and a detribalized leader. He has proven himself as a unifier, bridge builder, and a transformer. As Governor of Akwa Ibom State, he earned for himself the title of ‘uncommon governor’.

“As Minister of Niger Deltans Affairs, Akpabio introduced reforms for the prompt and diligent execution of projects in the Niger Delta Development Commission,(NDDC). As a nationalist he left a positive and indelible mark on the Niger Delta Ministry.

“Akpabio performed beyond expectations as a Senate Minority leader and a first comer. We are hereby appealing to the incoming Senators-elect to join the “Stability group” now to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President in the overall interest of the nation. He is eminently qualified to head the Red Chambers of the national Assembly”