Senate Presidency: Afegbua meets Nigerians in diaspora, drums support for Akpabio

A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, on Monday, Nigerians resident in London that Senator Godswill Akpabio would add content, competence, capacity, colour and style to the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency.

Addressing a couple of Nigerians in London Afegbua noted that the 10th National Assembly, under Senator Akpabio as Senate President, would record tremendous progress in deepening democratic practice especially lawmaking, that would impact positively on Nigerians.

He said: “With Senator Akpabio as Senate President, the Tinubu presidency would have struck a huge balance in the geopolitics of the nation. The president-elect understands the dynamics of Nigeria’s fledgling democracy and knows exactly how to pull human and material resources together to achieve desired result in a symbiotic manner.

“Senator Akpabio is a consummate politician who is not just a team player, but one who knows how to network the system to get results. He’s very progressive minded, very robust and conversational in nature, who values the therapy of ideas to drive the wheel of progress.

“In order for the Tinubu presidency to achieve its desired goal, using the renewed hope agenda as his roadmap, an Akpabio Senate Presidency of the 10th Assembly, will form a solid synergy with the Executive arm of government to legislate therapeutic laws that will help actualize the government’s goals and objectives.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Akpabio is a goal-getter, an achiever and transformer of uncommon hue, who will create the necessary Legislative stability to get things done.

“Please, help us talk to your contacts back home and take the Akpabio aspiration to them. In the spirit of balancing, stability and competence, Akpabio deserves the number three position.”