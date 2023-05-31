Senate pays tribute to Dokpesi, asks FG to immortalize him

Chief Raymond Dokpesi

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has asked the Federal Government to immortalize the founder of AIT/Raypower, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, Edo State.

The Senate on Wednesday stood and paid tributes to late Dokpesi.

The observed a one minute silence in honour of late Dokpesi and resolved to send a delegation to pay a condolence visit to the family.

Recall that Dokpesi passed on May 29, 2023 after a brief illness.

Resolutions of the Senate on Wednesday were sequel to a motion titled Demise of High Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi PhD, DSC, FNSE, OFR and sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Tariff and Excise, Senator Francis Alimikhena, PDP, Edo North.

In his presentation, Alimikhena who cited order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders, expressed shock over the demise of the media mogul, just as he called on the Upper Chamber to observe a minute silence in his favour, called on the federal government to immotalise him based on his immense contributions to national development.

Senators Matthew Urhoghide, Edo South; Clifford Ordia, PDP, Edo Central; George Thompson Sekibo, Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South; Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti South; Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West and Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central who presided over plenary took turns to pour encomiums on the late Dokpesi.