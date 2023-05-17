Senate okays N451m for aides of 12 NDDC board members

…Passes N876bn commission’s 2023 budget

….Begins screening of Okumagba, others

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has approved N451 million for aides to 12 members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, outside the provision for personnel cost, overhead cost and internal capital.

The approval of N451 million for the 17 aides is out of the 2023 budget passed for the commission.

The Senate, yesterday, passed the 2023 budget of N876 billion for the NDDC,

Though NDDC did not provide breakdown of the provision for aides to board members as the office of the chairman of the commission would gulp N576 million in 2023 budget.

The approval was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs by the acting Chairman, Senator Amos Bulus (APC, Gombe South).

The breakdown for the office of the chairman showed that the personnel cost would gulp N156 million; overhead, N312 million and internal capital, N108 million.

In the overall budget of the commission, personnel expenditure would gulp N34.2 billion; overhead expenditure, N17 billion; internal capital expenditure, N3.7 billion; development projects, N490 billion and Federal Government intervention in Niger Delta, N330 billion.

According to the report, the revenue sources to finance the budget are revenue brought forward, N5 billion; Federal Government contribution, N119 billion; Federal Government contribution (unpaid areas), N430 billion; Oil companies contributions, N297 billion; Ecological funds, N20 billion, and other internally realized income, N500 million.

NDDC board: Screening of Okumagba, others

Meanwhile, the Senate has begun the screening of nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari for the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

President Buhari had last week written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of three new nominees for the board of NDDC.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read Buhari’s letter, said the nominees were for Delta, Edo and Imo states.

The president’s letter raid: “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of under- listed three nominees as members, representing Delta, Edo and Imo states in the board of NDDC.

“The names are Bernard Okumagba (Delta), Patrick Aisowieren (Edo) and Kyrian Uchegbu (Imo), all members.”

The screening process began, yesterday, following an executive communication by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East) for the confirmation of the nomination of three persons for appointment as members of the Governing Board of NDDC.

Thereafter, the Senate President referred the names to the Senator Amos Bulus (APC, Gombe South)-led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to report back in one week for further legislative action.

The three names forwarded would complete the screening as members of their respective states for the NDDC board.