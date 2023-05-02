Senate mulls uniform retirement age for Judicial officers

***Directs CNA to transmit Bill that provides for uniform retirement age for Judicial Officers in the country to Buhari

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has concluded arrangements for Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers across the country.

To this effect, the Senate yesterday directed the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Magaji Tambuwal to as a matter of urgency, transmit Constitution Alteration Bill No. 20, which provides for uniform retirement age for Judicial Officers in the country to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent in line with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

The resolution of the Upper Chamber yesterday was a sequel to a motion titled: “Passage of Constitution (Fifth) Alteration Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers), 2023” sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central.

The motion read: “Recall that on Tuesday, 4th April, 2023, the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit Constitution Alteration Bill No. 47 (Establishment of State Security Council), after it met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to Mr. President for his assent.

“Recall also that Sokoto State House of Assembly was among the State Houses of Assembly that were yet to forward their resolution, others are Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba State Houses of Assembly.

“Aware that Sokoto state House of Assembly has forwarded its resolution; and convinced that with the approval of Sokoto State House of Assembly, the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers), has met the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution, for passage.”

In his contribution, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi? APC – Niger North, said: “This is one of the key elements of the Ninth Senate Legislative Agenda to reform the Judiciary.

“Having a uniform retirement age for the Judiciary will remove the backlog of cases and ensure speedy dispensation of justice.”

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said: “This is very important amendment to the Constitution. And we are happy that it is going to be part of our legacy as the 9th National Assembly.”