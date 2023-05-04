Senate leadership: NWC responsible for zoning, says Delta APC

By Obas Esiedesa

The All Progressives Congress in Delta State has declared that it is the responsibility of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to determine the zoning of leadership positions ahead of the 10th Senate.

The party at the state level, in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, Esq, disassociated itself from comments attributed to the Aniocha South Local Government Chairman of the party, Pastor Norbert Sochukwudinma, that the President of the Senate position should be zoned to the South East Region.

Onojeghuo explained that the views expressed by the Aniocha APC chairman on televisions were personal and did not reflect the stand of the party in the state.

According to him, “In both interviews, he called on the National Leadership of the Party to zone the Office of the Senate President to the South East geopolitical zone.

“Premised on the above, the Delta State leadership of the Party wishes to set the records straight by rebutting and stripping these interviews of all their worth. The views canvassed by the Aniocha South LGA Chairman do not in any way reflect the position of the Party in the State on the zoning of principal offices of the 10th Assembly. Pastor Sochukwudinma, went beyond his bounds with such sweeping comments on the issue.

“The APC in Delta State is of the firm position that the zoning of principal offices of the 10th Assembly is the discretionary responsibility of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party. These press interviews he granted were without the authorization of the Party leadership in the State. The statements credited to him are personal sentiments anchored on overzealousness and being uninformed”, the statement noted.