Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has begun a probe into the delay in the issuance and renewal of Nigeria International Passports by the Nigerian Immigration Services. (NIS).

The Senate has mandated its Senator Kashim Shettima, APC, Borno Central led Committee on Interior to also as a matter of urgency, carry out a holistic investigation into the contract award for the production of international passports and report back at plenary in two weeks.

Resolutions of the Upper Chamber yesterday were sequel to a motion titled, ” Delay on issuance, renewal of Nigeria International Passport by the Nigerian Immigration Services and sponsored by Senator Uche Ekwunife, PDP, Anambra Central.

In her presentation, Ekwunife said that the delay in missions and renewal of Nigeria’s international passports by the Nigerian Immigration Service nationwide was resulting in untold hardships for Nigerians, who need to travel out of the country or return to the country.

According to her, the international passport as an official identity document is issued to Nigerians for the purpose of travelling out and into the country in the exercise of their rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement, adding that many Nigerians were still facing challenges with passport processing, despite the six weeks timeline of processing passport, given by the Federal Government barely a year ago.

Ekwunife said that, presently, new applicants and those who want their passports renewed spend between three to six months processing their international passport applications at the offices of the Nigerian Immigration Services and Nigeria embassies outside the country.

The Senator who noted that getting an appointment for biometric capturing at the passport offices now takes between five to eight weeks, while it takes many applicants four months to wait for their passports to be ready for collection after the biometric exercise, said that it has also become extremely difficult for a passport to be processed across the entire Nigeria immigration offices in different states, especially Lagos, Abuja and PortHarcourt.

Ekwunife noted that was forcing the applicants to travel to various locations to get their passports renewed, “The international students are also finding it very difficult to renew their passports to enable them to travel back to reunite with their families.”

In his contribution, Senator Gershom Bassey, PDP-Cross-River South who seconded the motion, said that the issuance of a passport is a right of every Nigerian, just as he expressed concerns that the idea of delay on the issuance of a passport that was almost becoming a controversy was not in the best interest of Nigerians.

Also in her contribution, Senator Biodun Olujumi, PDP, Ekiti South who noted that the motion was timely, said that it was important to resolve the issue as that was not the situation in the past when passports were issued within two to three days, said that it was embarrassing to Nigerians that applicants would need to wait six to eight months for a passport to be issued.

On his part, the Chairman of, the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Muhammad Bulkachuwa, PDP, Bauchi North who noted that the motion came too late as the matter would have been presented earlier before the Senate, said that he had experienced a similar delay when he applied for a renewal of his passport, adding that it took five weeks for him to be issued his passport after his biometric exercise.