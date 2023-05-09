Senate confirms 7 nominees for NDIC board

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE has confirmed the appointment of Dr Abdul Hakeem Mobolaji as chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), representing South West and six others

Also confirmed by the Senate yesterday as members of the NDIC Board were Professor Osita Ogbu to represent South East, Umar Gambo Jibrin (North Central), Mohammed Attahiru Haruna (North East), Yasmine Zaabatt Amin Dalhatu (North West), Simon Ogie (South-South) and Abimbola Olashore (South West).

The confirmation of the nominees was a sequel to the consideration of the screening report by the

Senator Uba Sani, APC, Kaduna Central led Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani