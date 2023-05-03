Senate can’t stop demolition work at Lagos Airport – Minister

Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Minister of Aviation of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Wednesday, said the Senate cannot stop the ongoing demolition of offices belonging to agencies doing aviation activities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Senator Sirika stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His remark followed a motion by the Senate directing the government to halt the demolition to allow the Senate Committee on Aviation, chaired by Senator Biodun Olujimi, to intervene.

Olujimi had drawn the attention of the upper legislative chamber to the warning strike threatened by the Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and National Association of Aircrafts Pilots and Engineers.

But responding to a question on the matter, Sirika maintained that the Senate resolution is merely advisory and cannot stop the government from doing its work.