Senate amends ICPC Act, approves  2yr jail term on false petitioners 

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has amended the Act that establishes the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), just as it has approves two-year imprisonment with no option of fine on anyone whose petitions to the commission were found to be false or intended to mislead.

Key among the provisions is the amendment to section 25 of the Act and in the principal act, the offence for the false petition is a fine of N100,000.

The amendment was sequel to the presentation of a report of the Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes ICPC Act ( Amendment) Bill, 2023( SB.1115) by the Chairman, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, APC, Kaduna North.

According to the amended section (25) (1), ” Any person who makes or cause any other person to make to an officer of the commission…any statement which to the knowledge of the person making the statement, or causing the statement to be made is false, or intended to mislead shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two (2) years.”