Sen Tofowomo celebrates Adepoju as Acting Comptroller General of Immigration

—She can be trusted with leadership responsibility

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Lawmaker representing Ondo South in the Senate, Nicholas Tofowomo, has hailed the appointment of Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wuraola, as the acting Comptroller General of Immigration.

Tofowomo described Mrs Adepoju, an indigene of Ile-Oluji in Ileoluji-Okeigbo, council area of Ondo State, as an upright and dedicated woman with a high level of integrity who could be trusted with leadership responsibility.

This was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard in Akure and signed by the SA Media And Publicity, to the Senator, Akinrinlola Olumide.

According to him ” Mrs Adepoju’s appointment is a source of inspiration to the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District in Ondo State.

He said,” Dear Mrs Adepoju Carol Wuraola, it’s great news to learn of your appointment as the acting Comptroller General of Immigration by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I know you’ve worked hard to reach this point, and I’m so happy that you’ve been recognized for your accomplishment with this new assignment.

“On behalf of myself, Ondo South Senatorial District, and the entire Ileoluji Kingdom, I congratulate you on this new position.

“Your ascension is an inspiration to all of us in Ondo South Senatorial District as a proud daughter of Ileoluji Kingdom.

“We are very proud of you. Please continue with your hard work and dedication to duties.

Tofowomo prayed that her “new role will bring success and transformation to the agency.