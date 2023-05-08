See justice as tool to address national issues –Group tells Tinubu

The Coalition of APC Geo-political Support Group has urged Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect to see justice as a veritable tool in addressing issues bedeviling the country.

The group made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja while speaking on the in-coming 10th National Assembly and the distribution of its key positions.

Mr Abdullahi Ifeshile, the group`s South West Coordinator while briefing newsmen, said the North-Central had been maginalised.

This, he said, was especially with regards to sharing principal officials and positions of the 10th national assembly.

He also called on the Federal Government to take steps to ensure that all geo-political zones were treated fairly and equitably in all spheres of government.

“We specifically appeal to Tinubu, the president-elect to see justice as a veritable tool in addressing so many national issues bedeviling the country,’’ he said.

Ifeshile added that it was critical that Tiunubu addressed the issues urgently to ensure peaceful coexistence in the country after his inauguration.

“As a group, we strongly appeal to the leaders of our great party to go back to the drawing boards to bring justice and patriotism to bear,’’ he said.

He stressed that the North-Central geo-political zone should be considered in the sharing of principal positions in the composition of the 10th assembly.

He recalled that the North-Central had always been a most senior partner and stabilising factor in economic and socio-political development of the country.

He urged the media and Nigerians to join the group in calling for a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria, where every citizen was treated with dignity and respect.

“We call on the leadership of the party, particularly, Tinubu, the President-elect to urgently address this issue by ensuring that North-Central geopolitical zone is adequately represented in the sharing of principal positions.

“We also call on the Federal Government to take steps to address the underlying causes of this marginalisation and to ensure that all geopolitical zones are treated fairly and equitably in all spheres of government,’’ he said.

He added that the group had agreed that Sen. Muhammed Musa who represents Niger East be adopted by APC senators-elect from the North-Central for the office of Deputy Senate President.

He added that the North-Central geopolitical zone could not continue to take the back seat in the Nigerian project.

He noted that the Nigerian Constitution, particularly, the 1999 Constitution was unambiguously and explicitly against inequality in running the country`s affairs.

“The constitution provides that there should be equality, social and political justice for all Nigerians.

“In particular, Section 17, subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria states: that the State social order is founded on ideals of freedom, equality and justice.

“None of us is done in Nigeria as long as injustice and gross inequality persist in power-sharing as well as in all other affairs of our great country,’’ he said.