SDP dumps Gbagi, withdraws case against Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, yesterday, dumped its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, saying it was not part of the case instituted against the state governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, at the election petitions tribunal.

Chairman of SDP in the state, Mr. Oke Idawene, disclosed this when he led other executive members and stakeholders of the party in the state to pay a congratulatory visit to the state governor-elect, Oborevwori, in Asaba

He said: “Coming here this afternoon is not an accident. You will recall that about three years ago, I had a dream and told you that you are the next governor of Delta State.

“Today, the dream has come to pass. Now, we look at it, I cannot have that dream and somebody will come to truncate it. We in agreement applied officially to the tribunal that we are not part of any litigations against your (Oborevwori) emergence.

“This visit is calculated to tell the world that we did not do it in hiding, we did it to say that before SDP, there is a Delta State and that you are the governor-elect and in few days, you will be the governor of Delta and not Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The entire exco here is saying that everything we would need to do to ensure that Oborevwori succeeds in Delta, we will do it.”

In his remarks, Oborevwori, said: “I am happy today that you are here and why am I happy? First, it is like home coming, because you have been my friend. Just because you belong to another party, I decided to allow you as chairman of your party to run your party.

“I have told Deltans I want to be governor for all Deltans. I got the message that he (Oke Idawene) is paying me a courtesy call, just thinking it was a normal courtesy call and he told me that the case the party (SPD) had in court, he is no longer interested. In fact, it is something Delta State will never forget.”