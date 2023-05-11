‘School your boys to respect girls,’ CSO tells parents

By Biodun Busari

A civil society organisation, the Initiative for Social Impact and Sustainable Development (ISISD) has called on parents, governments, firms and organisations to help in building the mental well-being of boys.

ISISD said building the mental capacity of a boy-child is crucial because well-trained and mentally-sound male children cannot abuse their female counterparts.

According to ISISD, achieving the optimum mental capacity of boys is important in securing future leaders.

The CSO made these points known in commemoration of the World Day of the Boy Child (WDBC), which is coming up on May 16.

ISISD, as a lead partner of the WDBC forum in Nigeria, said guardians, caregivers, teachers, and all stakeholders working in the upbringing of the boy-child must pay attention to disturbing issues that affect the psyche of boys.

The ISISD Coordinator, Funmi Falobi who is also a West Africa Ambassador of WDBC, said there is a need to dedicate more attention to the mental health of male children to bring about a safe society in the future.

“Well-trained boys with good mental health will not abuse girls and cause problems, making us safe”, she said.

“With what is happening around us today, we cannot afford to leave the boy-child behind.

“Boys have their challenges and as families, governments, and institutions, we must look into the welfare and mental wellness of the boys if we want our society to be safe.

“When we look into the challenges boy child faces and provide a support system, they grow up to become responsible males that would protect the girl child and ensure good governance in the society.”

The WDBC Founder, Jerome Teelucksingh, in his speech, said that international day provides an opportunity for individuals and institutions to improve the manner in which they protect the boys and reclaim their heritage.

“Our boys reflect our heritage and serve as one of the links to the past and the present that intersects with the future of our families, communities, and world. Boys are fragile and vulnerable,” Teelucksingh said.

“Somewhere along the journey from boyhood to manhood, boys are socialised not to express the natural and spontaneous reactions to spiritual, physical, emotional, and psychological pain, disappointment, and rejection.

“They are socialised to equate strength and masculinity with suppressing their natural and spontaneous reaction to pain, disappointment, and rejection; not asking for help; and shunning vulnerability.

“Boys are suicidal, slowly descending into the deep dark abyss of depression, and consumed by low self-esteem and repressed emotions.”