Save democracy in Nigeria — NAC

As the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal gets set to begin hearing on the various election petitions before it, the Neo Africana Centre, NAC, has called on the judiciary to rise to the occasion and be prepared to play its role as the bastion of democracy.

The public policy think tank said it was compelled to speak out in the light of the many flaws and infractions that characterized the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Jenkins Udu, the centre, said: “As a public policy think tank concerned with the tripartite principles of democracy, good governance and the rule of law, we have remained scandalised by the elaborate charade which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, shamelessly passed off as elections in Nigeria in 2023. The exercises which held on February 25, and March 18, remain a huge national embarrassment. The electoral commission did not just subvert its own rules, it abandoned midstream the technological innovations which would have made the conduct and outcome of the elections almost seamless. “While we do not intend to go into the nitty gritty of the flawed exercises, we make bold to say that the February 25, presidential election was the worst of its kind that Nigeria ever experienced. The electoral commission failed the country spectacularly.

“The centre is of the opinion that this failure by the electoral body should be mitigated. This is where the judiciary comes in. As the bastion of democracy, the judiciary cannot afford to fail where other arms or institutions of government fail. “

Regardless of what many perceive as miscarriages of justice, which have dogged the judgments of the courts in recent years, we still believe strongly that the judiciary can salvage itself and the country from the mess we have on our hands.”