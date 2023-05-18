Saudi Arabia increase Lionel Messi contract offer to €500m

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to be offered an improved contract offer of €500 million to move to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine superstar is in the process of mulling over his future as he approaches the end of a two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain which he is unlikely to renew after a growing frosty relationship with the club board.

Barcelona, his former club, have been overtly interested in a deal that will see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner return to the club but know they face stiff competition from the money-soaked Saudi Arabia.

It has, however, also been pointed out – by the founder of Mediapro, Jaume Roures – that a retracing of steps to Barcelona remains Messi’s preference. It is claimed that a decision

regarding the South American’s next move will be made before the end of May.

While that remains on the cards, Al-Hilal are said to be keen on reuniting Messi with eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, with Cadena Ser being told that he has received a record-breaking approach that would see him earn half-a-billion over the course of just one season