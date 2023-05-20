Saraki, Na’Ábba endorse OrderPaper’s MVP Hall of Fame initiative

Senator Bukola Saraki

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

President of the Senate in the 8th Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the 4th House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Ábba have formally identified with the Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame initiative.

A statement by Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq, Senior Programme Executive (Editorial and Innovation) at OrderPaper Nigeria on Wednesday noted that Saraki accepted the organiser’s invitation to be a special guest of honour at the first of its kind event spotlighting best performances by parliamentarians.

The statement further stated that Na’Ábba expressed his endorsement of the MVP Hall of Fame, describing it as a significant contribution to legislative strengthening and promoting the independence and people-centredness of the legislature.

According to him, the initiative is novel and a catalytic contribution towards improved service delivery by members of the National Assembly. Speaker NaÁbba, who served as Speaker during the Olusegun Obasanjo presidency and is credited for leading the House of Representatives to assert its independence as an arm of government, has agreed to deliver a goodwill remark at the induction event. The Kano-born politician who expressed his endorsement and solidarity with the MVP Hall of Fame in a telephone chat with OrderPaper’s Executive Director, Oke Epia, specifically highlighted and commended the scientific approach and painstaking steps undertaken by OrderPaper from conception to the point of arriving at finalists.

He also cited the role of an independent panel of experts in providing oversight on the work done by OrderPaper as a demonstration of the transparency and accountability of the process which furthers public confidence in the programme.

“The MVP Hall of Fame aims to identify and sustain a performing class of legislators who are excellence-inspired, and public-spirited. It is part of OrderPaper’s efforts to strengthen the legislative process and promote better service delivery in the National Assembly.

“The initiative is anchored on the signature annual appraisals of members of the 9th National Assembly undertaken by OrderPaper Nigeria on the core legislative function of lawmaking (bills processing) since its first anniversary in 2020. Arising from the midterm appraisals, 55 legislators from both chambers were nominated and recognised at the Evening of Sparkles event held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja to kick-start the process.

“OrderPaper Nigeria and its partners will be unveiling finalists and inducting them into the country’s first-ever Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame. The finalists will be chosen from 25 members of the 9th National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) that were announced in in April as part of a semi-final shortlist.

“The Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame will further be unveiled on Sunday, 21st May, 2023 at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital. It will serve as an induction ceremony for the few members of the federal legislature who have distinguished themselves in terms of excellent service delivery”, the statement added.