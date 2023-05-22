Sanwo-Olu to commission projects across Lagos to round-off first term

…as Zone 4 Energy CEO, Olaniran gives first term pass mark

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to commission a number of project across the State to round-off his first term even as he prepares for his inauguration come May 29th for another four years in office.

Extolling the governor for his performace so far, CEO of Zone 4 Energy, one of Nigeria’s fast growing indigenous oil & gas products, Mrs. Lara Olaniran expressed her heartfelt joy ahead of the May 29th, 2023 swearing-in of the Governor, labelling it as the season of completion of all the lofty projects ongoing by this administration.

“I am absolutely thrilled to congratulate you, His Excellency sir, on your re-election victory and the forthcoming swearing-in on Monday, May 29t,2023. This is truly a remarkable achievement worthy of commendation, a testament to your exceptional leadership skills, unwavering dedication to the people of Lagos State. Of the truth, you have demonstrated time and again your unswerving commitment to creating a better future for Lagosian. I extend my warmest congratulations to you sir on this amazing achievement.”

Furthermore, she highlighted her firm belief in Sanwo-Olu’s will, vision and mission in taking Lagos state to greater heights with the phased plan of commissioning some projects executed by his administration from May 24th-26th as part of activities for the swearing in.

“Your visionary leadership has transformed Lagos State to a model of progress and development, and the planned commissioning of laudable projects ahead of the inauguration is a clear indication of your zeal and commitment to complete your vision of transforming Lagos to an ideal mega city and a fulfilment of your election mantra which is, A GREATER LAGOS RISING.“

The programmes, which will be held in different parts of the State, particularly at the five divisions of Lagos – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe – are lined up to celebrate Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, who have performed excellently in office in the first term.

On May 24, he would commission projects in Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Alimosho and Ikeja local government areas; Sanwo-Olu and his team would be in Kosofe LGA on May 25 while rounding off the projects’ commissioning on May 26 with projects in Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere LGAs.