Sanwo-Olu set to inaugurate three estates with over 1,000 units

…delivers 19 housing schemes in 4yrs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has concluded plans to commission three housing projects, with over 1,000 units, located at Gbagada, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu and Agbowa.

Recall that the Governor commissioned Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens, Igando a few months into his administration.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, who disclosed this on Monday, said the governor would on Thursday commission the following housing schemes: Ndubuisi Kanu Estate in Gbagada. Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate GBAGADA with 72 (seventy two) home units comprising 48, two bedrooms and 24 three bedrooms apartments is one of the choice housing schemes completed by the present administration, led by the governor.

According to Akinderu-Fatai, “This is another testament to Mr Governor’s determination to reduce the housing deficits in the state. The event is part of activities to round off Samwo-Olu’s first term in office.

“This housing project was initiated to provide more decent homes for Lagosians residing in the metropolis.”

The estate is made up of 6 blocks of residences on 9.41Hectares of land, sited at Gbagada in Kosofe Local Government Area.”

The beautifully landscaped estate has the following infrastructure: Well-connected roads ( measuring 295 meters) drains) with 4890 m2 car park areas, 2 number.100KVA generators for sewage and water services, external electrification made up of 3 numbers( 2 numbers 500KVA and 1 no.

Others are: 100 KVA transformers, overhead tank Water with 108ltr per day with underground water tank, sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 69 mere 3 per day, a Mini Mart and community hall.

Akinderu-Fatai, speaking with Journalists also said that the Governor will also unveil LagosHoms Odo Onosa/Odo-Ayandelu which is located along Agbowa-Sagamu Road, Agbowa in Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area and covers a land area of 8.22 Hectares.

The scheme, he added, comprises of 660 homes in 70 Blocks of four dwelling types in the following categories – One-Bedroom Block of Flats -8 Blocks (192 Units); Two-Bedroom Block of Flats -21 Blocks (252 Units); Three-Bedroom Block of Flats -26 Blocks (156 Units); Three-Bedroom Block of Flats -15 Blocks (60 Units) – all 70 Blocks.

The scheme also has the following infrastructure which include: Roads and Drainage network, car parks, external electrification, water reticulation and sewage treatment plant.

The commissioner said the Resettlement Scheme in Agbowa is on the same axis with Odo-Onosa-Ayandelu, with 144 Units for displaced people ; four Blocks of Two-Bedroom (48 Units) and four Blocks of One-Bedroom (96 Units) on 8.8 square meters.

“Other complementary infrastructure includes: water reticulation, gate houses, electricity transformer, car parks, access road, and external drains.

“The Governor is ending his first term in office on a resounding note with projects aiming at ameliorating the suffering of the masses.”

He added that Lagos State Government would continue to bridge the shortage of decent shelters through massive housing projects.

19 housing schemes

Also, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Housing Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, revealed that the three projects to be commissioned were completed from budgetary allocations and assured the citizenry of the continued governmental interventions in housing provision.

His words: “in the last four years, we have delivered 19 housing schemes in various parts of the state.

“Besides these three to be commissioned, we have more homes at Sangotedo, Egan, Epe and Ajara that will be ready in due course,” Olowoshago stated.