Sanwo-Olu launches innovation hubs to curtail ‘Japa’ syndrome

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his administration is set to convert some of the skills acquisition centres in the state to Eko Creation Innovators Hubs as part of measures to curtail ‘japa’ syndrome.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this during the commissioning of Sail Innovation Lab, an initiative of Senator, Representing Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru, said Yaba would be made Tech Campus as a way of encouraging the youths on digital skills.

The innovation lab which took off in 2021 is situated in Ikorodu area of Lagos East where the Senator is representing.

The lab, which is designed in collaboration with Co-creation Hub, would serve as a training centre for youths, teenagers and teachers in and around Ikorodu free of charge.

Speaking during the inauguration of the centre, Sanwo-Olu said Abiru’s initiative to better the lots of his constituents was in line with the vision of the State Goverment to leverage on technology for the development of the youth.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “You can see the enthusiasm in my voice. It is not evey time that you see a politician doing this kind of thing. Our names are used in different ways.

“I have no doubt that the expectation of the people of Lagos East will be achieved, some of the things that we promised, we have been seeing them in Senator Abiru.

“We, as your Goverment, we are to give hope to the hopeless, to give people the opportunity to those who are depressed. I’m excited to see the impact of governance to people. In public service, we still have people who can do it without knowing them. When you do things selflessly, you won’t know when the reward will come.

“The issue for is to replicate what Senator Abiru has done. Tech is what will leap-frog our youths. That we can see in Ikorodu and compete with anybody in any part of the world. Tech is that that will give us that advancement, creating global solutions.”

The govenor, expressed satisfaction with the partners such as Microsoft, Bank of Industries, saying as a government providing enabling environment would be created for international businesses.

He added, “Lagos will continue to remain the tech hub in Africa. Now Government is doing a metropolitan fibre mesh. We are creating internet capability that will become easier and faster.”

While stressing on the importance of the lab, Sanwo-Olu said the youths needed not to ‘japa’ they just have to compete and cut their teeth in Ikorodu.

He added, “We want to make Yaba a tech campus . That is the synergy that you have created in line with our vision. We will be converting some of our skills acquisition centres into Eko Creation Innovation Hubs. The concern of this Goverment is to leave this place far better than we met it. Abiru is a man that we identify and work with.”

Abiru in his remarks said, “The New language of the world is tech. All around us, we see how tech is shaping social interactions, disrupting how we live, work and interact with others. Quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of Things (IOTs) are now the buzzwords in a world that is changing faster than we can adapt to it.”

He added, “Since inception, the innovation lab has recorded some significant milestones. Till date, over 490 participants have benefitted from the several programmes, in-person, while over 2,000 have participated in the online programmes.

“In this age where digital skills are high in-demand, the lab will help to bridge the resource-gap. In the coming months and years, we will be offering a range of training programmes in areas such as digital product design, data science, metaverse, among others.”